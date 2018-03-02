Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing, R2R Offer Fan Experience Packages

Encinitas, Calif. — Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing and Road 2 Recovery are teaming up to offer supercross fans a VIP experience like no other. Bidding is now available on eBay. These two supercross packages are for March 24, 2018, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Packages offer fans a behind-the-scenes experience with the team and rider Cooper Webb. Click here to start bidding!

Both packages include a detailed rig tour with Monster Energy-Yamaha Factory Racing, meet and greet/autograph signing with Cooper Webb, as well as on site track walk and lunch in the Parts Unlimited hospitality tent. Don’t miss your chance to bid on the R2R eBay auctions and enjoy the Ultimate Fan Package with unprecedented access.

Monster Energy Indianapolis Supercross VIP Credential Package Experience for 4: (4) VIP Credentials with early pit access to round 12 of Monster Energy Supercross race at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, March 24, reserved seating for (4) in the Press Box, rig tour with Monster Energy-Yamaha Factory Racing, autograph signing/meet-and-greet with Cooper Webb, (1) autographed Alpinestars jersey from Justin Barcia and (1) autographed THOR jersey from Cooper Webb, (4) passes to the track walk, your choice of color and size of the THOR Pulse Air Hype jersey and pants, your choice of color and size of a THOR Sector Hype Helmet, and catered lunch for (4) at the Parts Unlimited Hospitality Tent.

Monster Energy Indianapolis Supercross Pit Pass Ticket Package Experience for 4: (4) Pit passes with early access to round 12 of Monster Energy Supercross race at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, March 24, open seating in rider section 120-125, rig tour with Monster Energy-Yamaha Factory Racing, autograph signing/meet-and-greet with Cooper Webb, (4) passes to the track walk, catered lunch for (4) at the Parts Unlimited Hospitality Tent, and (4) Alpinestars Swag Bags.

All proceeds benefit the Road 2 Recovery’s injured Rider Fund that helps provide vital necessities to not only injured athletes, but also other programs that protect the riders, like the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit and the SX/MX rider ministries. Because of programs like these and the teams/companies that support R2R, Road 2 Recovery is happy to announce that they will be donating $50,000 to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical unit in 2018. With each experience won, your dollar goes to help multiple programs in the supercross community.

Bidding is now open for the Monster Energy-Yamaha Factory Racing experience packages in Indianapolis and closes on Friday, March 9, at 8 a.m. PST. Be sure and check eBay throughout the 2018 Supercross season for the Ultimate Fan Packages for every race.

R2R would like to thank Monster Energy-Yamaha Factory Racing, Feld Motor Sports, Monster Energy, Alpinestars, THOR, Parts Unlimited, Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, and BrownDogWilson for their contributions for this auction.