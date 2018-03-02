How to Watch: Atlanta SX and More

Round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, March 3, in Atlanta, Georgia. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning at 11:50 a.m. EST/8:50 a.m. PST on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round nine beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. PST.

The opening round FIM Motocross World Championship is in Argentina this weekend.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 9 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, March 3



Delayed Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 11:50 a.m. EST / 8:50 a.m. PST — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Delayed Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 1 | MXGP of Argentina

Sunday, March 4 | Monday, March 5

Sunday, March 4 | MX2 RACE 2 - 7:00 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Monday, March 5 | MXGP RACE 2 - 2:00 a.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 1 | MXGP of Argentina

Saturday, March 3 | Sunday, March 4

Saturday

MX2 | QUALIFYING - 1:15 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING - 2:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

MX2 | RACE 1 - 10:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 - 1:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 - 2:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

