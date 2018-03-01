On This Day in Moto: March 1

March 1
1980
Chuck "The Rising" Sun won his one and only supercross on this day in 1980 at Atlanta's old Fulton County Stadium. Sun, a renowned mud rider from Oregon and a future AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer, put his skills to work on the wet, cold night in Georgia to score the win. Finishing a career-best second was Suzuki's Brian Myerscough, with two more Suzuki riders, Mark Barnett and Danny LaPorte, finishing third and fourth.
1987
The opening round of the 1987 AMA National Motocross Championship took place at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, and the big winners were Honda's Rick Johnson (250) and Suzuki's George Holland (125). RJ went 1-1 and then told the crowd, "I want to be the best motorcycle racer who ever lived!" He was folowed by Yamaha's Keith Bowen and Kawasaki's Ron Lechien and Jeff Ward.
In the 125 class Holland did not win a moto, but a steady 2-2 earned him the overall and the early points lead. The moto winners were a pair of privateer Honda riders, Ricky Ryan and Larry Brooks. Ryan topped Holland and his Suzuki teammate Donny Schmit in the first moto; Brooks, sixth in the first moto, ran off with the second moto win and placed second overall.
Meanwhile, up in New York City, a World Sports/NHRA National Arenacross Championship race was being held in Madison Square Garden, and the big winners were West Virginia's "Flyin''" Mike Bias in the 125 class and Ohio's David Hand in the 250 class.
2008
At the last-ever AMA Supercross at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Yamaha-mounted Chad Reed got his sixth win in the first nine rounds of the 2008 AMA Supercross Championship. Josh Hill grabbed second and Honda's Andrew Short was third.
In the Lites SX class, GEICO Honda's rookie sensation Trey Canard grabbed his second win in many career AMA Supercross starts, topping Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto and Suzuki's Nico Izzi.
2003
Team Honda's Ricky Carmichael, the defending two-time champion, scored his sixth win in nine races to start the 2003 AMA Supercross Championship, this time winning in Indianapolis' RCA Dome. Yamaha riders David Vuillemin and Chad Reed finished second and third.
The 125cc class winner was Pennsylvania's Branden Jesseman, with Tennessee's Mike Brown second and Georgia's Shae Bentley third.
2014
Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey finally gets his first win of the 2014 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at the ninth round in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. Dungey had so far been shut out of the winners circle by his teammate Ken Roczen, TwoTwo Motorsports' Chad Reed, Yoshimura Suzuki rider James Stewart, and Monster Energy Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto, the defending three-time champion. Finishing second would be GEICO Honda's Eli Tomac, with Cole Seely third.
In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo was the winner, with his teammate Martin Davalos second and GEICO Honda's Justin Bogle third. It was the second win of the year for the SX rookie Cianciarulo.