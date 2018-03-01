Injury Report: Atlanta

450SX

JUSTIN BARCIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: Barcia underwent surgery after sustaining a broken hand in Arlington. He’s out for the immediate future.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Bogle broke his humerus and sustained a small fracture in his L2 vertebrae when he was landed on in San Diego. He underwent surgery and as of now there is no timetable on his return.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: There is no current timetable on Enticknap’s return after he broke his pelvis in three places while practicing.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant fractured his right leg during practice in Arlington. He underwent surgery and there is no exact return date set, although last week on Instagram he wrote: “Out for a few weeks and we will be back kickin’ in no time!”

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD

Comment: Hansen broke his foot at the Monster Energy Cup and has yet to race a round of Monster Energy Supercross. It’s unclear when he’ll return to racing.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren will miss the rest of the year due to a torn a ligament in his hand, which caused some bones to rotate. He’s also been dealing with some nagging ligament issues in his knee.

ALEX RAY — WRIST, LEG | OUT

Comment: Ray is likely done for the supercross season after dislocating his wrist and rupturing his patella tendon during practice.

KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT

Comment: Roczen underwent surgery to repair a shattered hand, dislocated metacarpals, and torn ligaments in his hand. The injuries were a result of a crash in San Diego, in which his hand got sucked into Cooper Webb’s rear wheel. He’s out for the remainder of supercross, but is expected back for the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

COLE SEELY – PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely crashed in a rhythm lane in Tampa and fractured his sacrum (a triangular bone in the lower back formed from fused vertebrae and situated between the two hipbones of the pelvis) in multiple places, and fractured his pelvis on the left and right side. He underwent surgery and is out for the remainder of supercross. Christian Craig will fill in for him at Atlanta and Daytona.

JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | OUT

Comment: Weimer broke his wrist and two metacarpals on top of his hand in San Diego. He’s out for the near future.