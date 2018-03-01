Supercross
Arlington
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Articles

100% Introduces Spring Eyewear Collection

March 1, 2018 12:10pm | by:
100% Introduces Spring Eyewear Collection

San Diego, CA - 100% has refined and expanded their line of performance + active lifestyle eyewear. The team worked closely with engineers and athletes, most notably three- time UCI Road World Champion Peter Sagan, to enhance the line. With three entirely new models and new colorways and refinements on all twelve models, 100% brings a complete eyewear offering for both on and off the bike.

Aside from new colors of the popular Speedtrap, Speedcraft, Speedcoupe, Campo and Centric glasses, brand new models of the active lifestyle collection hit the road in search of comfortable vision. These models include the Blake, Daze and Hudson, which utilize lightweight polycarbonate frames with thermoplastic elastomers for optimal comfort and grip all day. The new models also feature the high definition HiPER lens as well as optimal polarization in the PeakPolar models.

Experience the entire new Spring 2018 collection at www.ride100percent.com.

Download the Spring 2018 Eyewear Lookbook.