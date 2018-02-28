Watch: Scott Vision Series | Episode One, Justin Hill

Text/Video: Scott Sports

Each of us has our own way of looking at life. The way in which we approach all facets of our day is unique to the eye of the beholder. What one rider perceives as trivial, another may view as crucial. These are the perceptions that define us as individuals and competitors. Scott's Vision series is a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse into a few of our rider’s lives and how they view it, with and without Scott optics. Join us as we discover these exclusive viewpoints.

Vision Series, Episode One

In the first episode, we follow the Scott athlete Justin Hill to get more information about his daily life. The 23-year-old rider is an introverted person and not many know much about his personality. Because of this, we find it very interesting to unveil some of his character traits and to give insight about him from both a racing and personal perspective.