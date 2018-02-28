Supercross
Arlington
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Articles

Watch: Scott Vision Series | Episode One, Justin Hill

February 28, 2018 10:10am | by:

Text/Video: Scott Sports

Each of us has our own way of looking at life. The way in which we approach all facets of our day is unique to the eye of the beholder. What one rider perceives as trivial, another may view as crucial. These are the perceptions that define us as individuals and competitors. Scott's Vision series is a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse into a few of our rider’s lives and how they view it, with and without Scott optics. Join us as we discover these exclusive viewpoints.

Vision Series, Episode One

In the first episode, we follow the Scott athlete Justin Hill to get more information about his daily life. The 23-year-old rider is an introverted person and not many know much about his personality. Because of this, we find it very interesting to unveil some of his character traits and to give insight about him from both a racing and personal perspective.