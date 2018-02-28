The List: 2018 MXGP Team Guide

After opening their championship in Qatar the last few years, the FIM Motocross World Championship begins their 19-round series in Argentina this Saturday and Sunday. Most of the title contenders will be in attendance, save for 2016 MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser, who sustained a jaw injury at the Italian Motocross Championship. Arnaud Tonus and Gajser’s teammate Brian Bogers are also out for this weekend.

Qualifying begins Saturday at 1:15 p.m. EST with the MX2 Class. MXGP follows at 2:00 p.m. EST. Racing kicks off Sunday with MX2 Race 1 at 10:00 a.m. You can watch it all live on MXGP-TV.com.

Check out what the landscape in 2018 will look like in Europe.

Red Bull KTM

#84 — Jeffrey Herlings

#222— Antonio Cairoli

#259 — Glenn Coldenhoff

Notes: No changes with Red Bull KTM, which will bring back the MXGP World Champion Antonio Cairoil, who recently announced a two-year extension with the team. The Dutch duo of Jeffrey Herlings and Glenn Coldenhoff also return.

Honda HRC

#5 — Brian Bogers

#243 — Tim Gajser

Notes: In September, Honda announced a deal with HSF, a refrigerated food logistics company based in the Netherlands, to be a “major sponsor” for 2018 and beyond. A few months later, 21-year-old Dutch rookie Brian Bogers was signed to compete in MXGP, replacing long-time Honda rider Evgeny Bobryshev. Bogers, who “shattered” his foot in a practice crash in late November, will be paired alongside two-time world champion Tim Gajser. Both riders are out for this weekend after Gajser sustained a jaw injury at the Italian Motocross Championship.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

#21 — Gautier Paulin

#99 — Max Anstie

Notes: Husqvarna’s MXGP team will be reduced from three to two riders in 2018. Gautier Paulin and Max Anstie both return; Max Nagl was not re-signed and inked a deal with factory TM.