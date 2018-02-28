Sign of the (Lap) Times: Tampa

Supercross' return to Tampa after almost 20 years gave us one of the most exciting tracks of the year. There was a lengthy sand section that gave riders trouble all day, a long rhythm section that riders all attacked differently, and Feld Motorsports even dressed up the track with some small palm tress. Tampa had it all.

The great track gave us some great racing as Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis battled down to the wire to get their first 250SX win. Forkner came out on top and now sits second in the points standings, five behind Zach Osborne.

In 450SX, Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac were up front again and had a yo-yo style battle to start the race. Eventually Tomac found his groove and pulled away, but Musquin did put up a fight.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 6th 48.456 6 50.737 Justin Hill 2 2nd 48.752 5 49.854 Marvin Musquin 3 1st 48.757 6 49.698 Eli Tomac 4 3rd 48.903 9 50.115 Jason Anderson 5 4th 49.384 9 50.425 Cooper Webb 6 7th 49.625 5 50.865 Dean Wilson 7 12th 49.648 6 51.710 Weston Peick 8 9th 49.706 8 50.769 Blake Baggett 9 5th 49.800 7 50.483 Broc Tickle 10 8th 49.848 11 50.960 Malcolm Stewart 11 10th 49.927 6 51.650 Justin Brayton 12 11th 50.273 4 52.350 Vince Friese 13 14th 50.533 5 53.346 Tyler Bowers 14 13th 50.541 6 52.636 Kyle Chisholm 15 21st 50.579 6 51.699 Chad Reed 16 16th 51.303 4 54.156 Kyle Cunningham 17 15th 51.478 9 53.583 Cole Martinez 18 17th 51.992 3 55.135 Ben LaMay 19 18th 52.103 4 55.415 Justin Starling 20 19th 52.740 4 55.542 Matt Bisceglia 21 20th 53.293 9 55.890 Brandon Scharer 22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Benny Bloss

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 49.557 7 50.411 Dylan Ferrandis 2 3rd 49.830 8 50.724 Zach Osborne 3 1st 49.872 13 50.403 Austin Forkner 4 9th 50.199 13 51.802 Colt Nichols 5 6th 50.254 11 51.215 Jordon Smith 6 5th 50.279 3 51.298 Martin Davalos 7 12th 50.439 4 51.642 Jeremy Martin 8 4th 50.495 8 51.416 RJ Hampshire 9 7th 50.644 8 51.976 Luke Renzland 10 8th 50.879 5 52.165 Cameron McAdoo 11 10th 51.021 12 52.417 Jimmy Decotis 12 21st 51.634 7 52.711 Sean Cantrell 13 13th 51.637 19 53.213 Kyle Peters 14 11th 51.750 7 53.086 Anthony Rodriguez 15 20st 52.138 7 53.386 Lorenzo Locurcio 16 14th 52.715 7 54.350 Nick Gaines 17 16th 52.849 3 56.744 Chris Blose 18 15th 52.920 10 54.760 John Short 19 18th 53.522 7 56.296 Jacob Williamson 20 17th 54.141 5 56.744 Challen Tennant 21 19th 54.253 4 57.202 Josh Osby 22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Jerry Robin

Tomac vs Musquin

The first half of the 450 main event was one of the most exciting so far this year. Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Eli Tomac and Justin Hill traded spots up front. Tomac made mistakes early which allowed Musquin and Hill to put a small gap on him. Eventually Tomac settled in and worked his way back up front.

After the race Tomac said, "I just wasn’t riding the way I was riding later in the main there and got shuffled back. I got passed once and then twice. Then I was like, holy crap, what are you doing now? So, once Hill got by me, that’s when I really got my groove. Once he was able to get past me, then I got my flow there. Then after that we just slowly started chipping away, getting close to the lead there. I had that inside line in my bag from the heat race. That’s where I was able to get Marv the first time. The second time I was able to make it stick"

Below you can see Tomac's worst two laps came on laps four and five where he lost about a second to Musquin each lap. They both struggled to maintain super consistent lap times, which was most likely due to the tricky sand section and various slick spots such as the section that crossed back across the start straight.

Tomac's big advantage started on lap 14, as from there he outpaced Musquin all the way to the finish.

Check out their lap times below.