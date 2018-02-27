OTOR Issue 172

The second 2018 issue of this monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross, and WorldSBK, as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #172:

Island Survival: WSB awakes; Marco Melandri excelled through challenging circumstances in a WorldSBK opener that went against the formbook. GeeBee’s blog and imagery from Australia inside.

Mouthfuls of MotoGP: A look at what Grand Prix riders are doing in their kitchens and away from the track in order to grasp those precious and invaluable extra tenths of a second.

Talking Tomac: A special interview with the winner of four AMA Supercross events so far this year as we talk personal life away from the stadiums and the demands of being a dirt biker.

Ducati V4 review, Jonathan Rea & MXGP: Don't miss a five-point guide to watch and know in MXGP this year. Roland rides and rates the Ducati V4 in Valencia and we go behind the scenes with the SBK champ.