On This Day in Moto: February 27

February 27

1991

The realization hit that Team Honda's Rick Johnson, suffering from an inability to grip with his left wrist and also losing feeling in the middle of the races, would have to retire from professional motocross. Johnson, who first injured his wrist on March 5, 1989, at the Gatorback National in a practice collision with privateer Honda rider Danny Storbeck, had scratched from the February 24 Atlanta SX, electing to stay back in California to have the wrist examined.

"From a safety standpoint, it's okay if he doesn't race," Honda's Gary Mathers said. "There's no sense in getting anyone hurt."

"We would like to keep him for public relations," Honda's Dave Arnold told Cycle News. "He is the best spokesman for our team."

With that, the record book closed on Johnson's brilliant career: seven major titles, 28 AMA Supercross wins (the all-time record at the time) and multiple motocross, Trophee des Nations, and Grand Prix MX wins. His last race entry in The Vault is an eighth place at the 1991 San Diego Supercross. He was 26 years old at the time he retired.

2010

The Ryans—Villopoto and Dungey—rode into Atlanta's Georgia Dome tied for the points lead in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as each was vying for what would be the first 450SX title for either of them. In Atlanta, Dungey was leading near the midway point with RV in pursuit when the Kawasaki rider crashed, his bike cartwheeling in the red clay. When he got up, Villopoto couldn't get restarted, as his silencer was packed with dirt. He would finish the race 19th, picking up just two points to Dungey's 25. Finishing second and third were Honda teammates Trey Canard and Davi Millsaps.