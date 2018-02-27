Insight: A Day in the Life

With the Tampa and Atlanta rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross falling back-to-back on the schedule, we decided to spend this week in Florida and see just how abuzz the Sunshine State is now that the series has headed to the East Coast. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne was kind enough to let us follow him around on Monday and use our Instagram account (@racerxonline) to showcase a little about a day in his life. WHAT We LEARNED Zach’s day begins bright and early at 7:30 a.m. with some yoga in the garage, followed by a morning road bike ride with the rest of the Baker’s Factory crew. After their morning ride, Zach comes back home to get cleaned up and then heads to the track.

Jason Todd

Brittney (Zach's wife) and their daughter Emory are very involved in Zach’s program. While they don’t come to the track every day with Zach, they do attend each race (Emory said she doesn’t like missing races!) and it’s evident that he enjoys having them around. It’s work, but it’s also fun. I fully expected the day to just be a go-go-go, meat grinder-type of day. This was the opposite of how Monday went. While the riding and training was—and is—taken very seriously, there are also a lot of smiles and laughs to be had.

Speaking of smiles and laughs, Emory Osborne is definitely a source for a lot of those. Among the hustle and bustle of life as a factory racer and factory racer’s wife, the Osbornes have done an incredible job at parenting a very charismatic and fun-loving young girl. After the day is over at the track, Zach enjoys hanging out with fellow racers by either going golfing or fishing. He also enjoys spending quiet time with his family back at home to recharge the batteries for the next day and the rest of the week. This article is short, but hopefully it paints a clearer picture of who these riders are. It’s easy to fall into the misconception that professional racers are pre-programmed machines who only know how to ride dirt bikes, and while these men absolutely know how to ride dirt bikes very well, they are also, in Zach’s case, family men who are working hard to provide for their loved ones. If you haven’t done so, check out the hashtag #ZachOTakeover on Instagram and maybe you’ll see what I mean.

Jason Todd