Husqvarna and Rockstar Extend Global Partnership Deal

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the extension of their strategic global partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink, for an additional two years. Officially lengthening their highly successful collaboration, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders will set out to achieve continued success in all major off-road disciplines worldwide through 2018 and 2019.

With the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team enjoying increasing success, the extension of the agreement with Rockstar Energy comes at a time that team riders Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne respectively lead the 450SX and 250SX East Region categories of the AMA Supercross Championship. In addition, 2018 has also seen Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders enjoy a wealth of success in indoor enduro, extreme enduro, rally, motocross and supercross events.

Entering into this long term, worldwide partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink in December 2015, Husqvarna Motorcycles started an important and successful chapter in their racing history. Earning a total of four FIM World Championship titles and three AMA titles, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team has established Husqvarna Motorcycles as a leading manufacturer within the global motocross and off-road motorcycle competition sector.

To celebrate their wealthy collaboration with Rockstar Energy, Husqvarna Motorcycles was proud to introduce their very first FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION motorcycle, launched at the end of 2017. With Jason Anderson having to date raced his FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION machine to three victories in the AMA Supercross series, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider currently holds the championship points lead as the series nears the halfway point.

Looking forward to the thrilling season ahead, Husqvarna Motorcycles is confident that the extension of their partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink will help the brand continue to achieve success at the highest levels of two-wheeled worldwide motorsport.

Diego Clement – Head of Motorsport at Husqvarna Motorcycles:

“Continuing our successful partnership with Rockstar Energy will further strengthen our status in global motorsport. We are confident that the extension of this agreement will allow Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders to look for yet more success in 2018 and beyond. Together with Rockstar we’ve worked hard during the last two years to make Husqvarna the winning brand that it now is. We’re more than pleased to be lengthening such a resilient and fruitful collaboration and are really looking forward to a positive and rewarding season.”

Michael Kelso – Marketing Director at Rockstar Energy Drink:

“To stand out in the highly competitive environment that is global motorcycle racing you need strong and lasting collaborations with trusted partners. Breaking down borders with the creation of one global team in late 2015, we are now here to ensure Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders will keep winning championships. Demonstrating our potential in the past two seasons, we’re taking steps ahead and look forward for yet more success in the years to come.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 2018 Rider Line-up

FIM Motocross World Championship

Gautier Paulin, Max Anstie, Thomas Kjer-Olsen, Thomas Covington

US Supercross/Motocross

Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson, Zach Osborne, Michael Mosiman, Mitchell Harrison

World Enduro Super Series, SuperEnduro & Hard Enduro

Colton Haaker, Alfredo Gomez, Billy Bolt, Graham Jarvis

US Off-road & EnduroCross

Josh Strang, Thad Duvall, Dalton Shirey, Colton Haaker

Dakar Rally & Cross-Country Rallies World Championship

Pablo Quintanilla, Andrew Short