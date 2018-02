The opening round of the new Rockstar Triple Crown series in Canada took place over the weekend at Abbotsford, British Columbia.

In the 450 Class, Colton Facciotti captured the win over Cole Thompson and Tyler Medaglia. Carson Brown finished fourth in the 450 Class, but beat out Shawn Maffenbeier and Tanner Ward to take the win in the 250 Class.

You can find full results here. Check out some highlights below.

250 Class