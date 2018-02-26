On This Day in Moto: February 26

February 26 1994 After having his perfect season stopped a week before in Tampa by Yamaha's Mike Craig, Team Honda's Jeremy McGrath got right back to his winning ways in Atlanta, earning his fifth win in six races to start the '94 AMA Supercross Championship. His Honda teammate Jeff Stanton finished second, with Yamaha's Jeff Emig and Craig finishing third and fourth. In the 125 Class, Suzuki's Ezra Lusk won ahead of RRP Honda privateer Tim Ferry and DGY Yamaha's Chad Pederson. 2000 Six years later and McGrath won again in Atlanta, this time for the last time and aboard a Yamaha YZ250. French rider David Vuillemin placed second and Kawasaki's Ricky Carmichael took third. The win was Jeremy's 21st on a Yamaha, making him the all-time record-holder at that point for Yamaha wins in AMA Supercross, one more than Bob "Hurricane" Hannah. He would hold that record until Chad Reed came along and racked up 34 wins on blue.

The winner of the 125 class was Yamaha of Troy's Stephane Roncada, followed by FMF Honda's Brock Sellards and Splitfire/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Nick Wey. Suzuki's Travis Pastrana, battling Roncada for the points lead, stumbled to fifth. 2005 After seeing his winning streak end at five in a row one week earlier in San Diego, Ricky Carmichael got back in the winner's circle at the Georgia Dome—one of RC's five different wins at the Georgia Dome. The only race he did not win here between 2001 and '06 was the one he wasn't present for in 2004 due to a knee injury. Yamaha's Chad Reed was second and Honda's Kevin Windham third.

In the 125 Class, Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders Grant Langston and Matt Walker went 1-2 ahead of French Honda rider Steve Boniface.