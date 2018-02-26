Supercross
Arlington
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Articles

Ken Roczen Plans to Return for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Opener

February 26, 2018 3:10pm | by:
Ken Roczen Plans to Return for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Opener

While appearing on Race Day Live on Saturday, Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen confirmed that he will miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to a hand injury sustained at San Diego. Roczen said he plans to return for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener at Hangtown on May 19.

“I can guarantee you I really want to be out there, we were starting on the up climb, everything was going pretty well, it was just unfortunate,” he said. “I have to force myself to let that go. I have to focus on outdoors… it’s going to be eight weeks until the pins come out.” 

Roczen underwent successful surgery on February 16 at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, and the initial prognosis was that he would be out six to eight weeks, according to the team.

He said on Race Day Live he has a checkup scheduled for this Tuesday, where they hope to find out more.

Roczen’s Honda HRC teammate Cole Seely was injured in his heat race on Saturday and sustained fractures to his sacrum and the left and right sides of his pelvis. The team released the following update today:

“He underwent an initial procedure Saturday evening to realign the pelvis. On Sunday, a more extensive operation was performed to repair substantial damage to his abdominal wall, fixate the pelvis with a large plate and screws, and insert a screw on each side of the sacrum.” 