Ken Roczen Plans to Return for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Opener

While appearing on Race Day Live on Saturday, Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen confirmed that he will miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to a hand injury sustained at San Diego. Roczen said he plans to return for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener at Hangtown on May 19.

“I can guarantee you I really want to be out there, we were starting on the up climb, everything was going pretty well, it was just unfortunate,” he said. “I have to force myself to let that go. I have to focus on outdoors… it’s going to be eight weeks until the pins come out.”

Roczen underwent successful surgery on February 16 at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, and the initial prognosis was that he would be out six to eight weeks, according to the team.

He said on Race Day Live he has a checkup scheduled for this Tuesday, where they hope to find out more.

Roczen’s Honda HRC teammate Cole Seely was injured in his heat race on Saturday and sustained fractures to his sacrum and the left and right sides of his pelvis. The team released the following update today:

“He underwent an initial procedure Saturday evening to realign the pelvis. On Sunday, a more extensive operation was performed to repair substantial damage to his abdominal wall, fixate the pelvis with a large plate and screws, and insert a screw on each side of the sacrum.”