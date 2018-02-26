Supercross
Arlington
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Tampa
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 11
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Tampa

February 26, 2018 12:00pm
by:

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with the two Jasons joining me for a look at the Tampa SX. From SX coming back to Florida (non-Daytona) to the injuries to Forkner to Tomac to Weege not getting hotels, it’s all right here.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or PulpMX apps.