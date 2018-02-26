Supercross
Arlington
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Steward Baylor Jr
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Tampa
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Chad Reed Sets All-Time AMA Supercross Start Record in Tampa

February 26, 2018 9:45am | by:
Chad Reed Sets All-Time AMA Supercross Start Record in Tampa

On Saturday night at round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Chad Reed broke a tie with Mike LaRocco for the most starts in the history of AMA Supercross. 

After a crash in his heat race, Reed was forced to go to the LCQ (which he won) to register his 228th career start. In the main event, Reed was running just outside the top ten in 11th when he suffered a mechanical problem and pulled out of the race.

Last week, Racer X’s Steve Matthes asked LaRocco about Reed breaking the record.

"It's hard to answer. It wasn't really a record when I stopped. I remember losing drive when I wasn't really into taking the risks needed to win. I'll guess Chad's feeling that now, but it sounds like he just loves being out there, so all the best to him. I'll say it was kind of bittersweet when everyone was all ‘Cheers, do it for the old guys.’”  

In an interview with Racer X on Friday, Reed was adamant that he didn't line up this year just to break a record. He still believes he can be competitive once he gets healthy. Beyond that, he's racing because he loves it, despite all the ups and downs that come with it.