Supercross
San Diego
Articles
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Articles

Cole Seely Injury Update

February 25, 2018 12:05am | by:
Cole Seely Injury Update

The hits keep coming for Team Honda HRC, as Cole Seely mistimed a rhythm section in his 450SX heat race and went down hard. He was unable to get up under his own power and the race had to be red flagged and restarted.

The team just released this update on Seely via the @HondaPowersports Twitter account:

Honda Powersports @HondaPowersprts

After being evaluated at the local hospital, it has been confirmed that @coleseely14 suffered a fracture to his pelvis and tailbone. He will undergo surgery tonight and more details will be released as they become available.

Honda also lost Ken Roczen to injury two weeks ago. We'll continue to follow Seely's progress with updates as they become available. 