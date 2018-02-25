Cole Seely Injury Update

The hits keep coming for Team Honda HRC, as Cole Seely mistimed a rhythm section in his 450SX heat race and went down hard. He was unable to get up under his own power and the race had to be red flagged and restarted.

The team just released this update on Seely via the @HondaPowersports Twitter account:

After being evaluated at the local hospital, it has been confirmed that @coleseely14 suffered a fracture to his pelvis and tailbone. He will undergo surgery tonight and more details will be released as they become available.

Honda also lost Ken Roczen to injury two weeks ago. We'll continue to follow Seely's progress with updates as they become available.