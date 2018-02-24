Instapics: Tampa

Round eight of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off today at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
[Photos by Rich Shepherd, Steve Giberson, and Chris Ganz]
@tylerbowers will fill in for the injured Josh Grant, beginning today in Tampa.
What would a race in Florida be without some white beach sand? (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
Round 8 of Supercross (and round 2 for the East region) is about to kick off here in the series' return to Tampa. Temps are in the 80s, it's sunny, and the track looks amazing with lots of sand.
