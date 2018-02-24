Supercross
San Diego
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Supercross
Arlington
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
GNCC
Big Buck
Supercross
Tampa
250SX East Group A Qualifying 1
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jeremy Martin
450SX Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Justin Starling
  2. Adam Enticknap
  3. Dakota Tedder
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 10
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 10
Instapics: Tampa

February 24, 2018 12:00pm
by:

Round eight of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off today at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos from throughout the day.

[Photos by Rich Shepherd, Steve Giberson, and Chris Ganz]

