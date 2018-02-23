Racer X Films: Chad Reed: Not Just Here for the Record

Chad Reed will set the all-time starts record in Monster Energy Supercross Saturday night in Tampa, Florida—but while the record means a lot to him and will no doubt be popular in front of his adopted home crowd, Chad is adamant that he didn't line up this year just to break a record. He still believes he can be competitive once he gets healthy. Beyond that, he's racing because he loves it, despite all the ups and downs that come with it. The record will come, but Chad Reed will not go—as long as he feels he can still be competitive. That belief is still there.