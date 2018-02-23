Supercross
San Diego
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Supercross
Arlington
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 24
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Racer X Films: Chad Reed: Not Just Here for the Record

February 23, 2018 4:10pm | by:

Chad Reed will set the all-time starts record in Monster Energy Supercross Saturday night in Tampa, Florida—but while the record means a lot to him and will no doubt be popular in front of his adopted home crowd, Chad is adamant that he didn't line up this year just to break a record. He still believes he can be competitive once he gets healthy. Beyond that, he's racing because he loves it, despite all the ups and downs that come with it. The record will come, but Chad Reed will not go—as long as he feels he can still be competitive. That belief is still there.