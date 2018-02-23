How to Watch: Tampa SX and More

Round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 24, in Tampa, Florida. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Raymond James Stadium beginning at 12:50 p.m. EST/9:50 a.m. PST on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round eight beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST.

The opening rounds of the 2018 Grand National Cross Country Championship and the Rockstar Triple Crown series in Canada are also this weekend.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 8 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, February 24



Live Coverage — 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 12:50 p.m. EST / 9:50 a.m. PST — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 1 | Big Buck | Union, SC

Saturday, February 24 | Sunday, February 25

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com



Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EST — RacerTV.com

Rockstar Triple Crown

Online Schedule

ROUND 1 | ABBOTSFORD CENTER | ABBOTSFORD, BC

Saturday, February 24

Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EST — rockstartriplecrown.com/LIVE.html

2018 Standings