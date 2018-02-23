Supercross
San Diego
Articles
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Articles
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Rockstar Triple Crown Preview

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Rockstar Triple Crown Preview

February 23, 2018 9:25am
by:

Each year Fly Racing develops, tests, and improves its products in a never-ending pursuit of the perfect racewear. The first to integrate The Boa® System, Fly racewear offers the unmatched comfort, performance and durability that make it an industry leader in technical racewear. For 2018 they’ve created their lightest, most comfortable and durable gear yet. Gear that lasts and gear that performs—ride after ride, race after race. Prepare, perform, and progress with Fly Racing.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with a preview of the Rockstar Triple Crown series kicking off this weekend in Canada. Atlas Brace’s Ryan “the Newf” Lockhart and GuaranteedMX.com’s Ryan Gauld joins me to look at who’s racing, who’s not, what we think is going to happen, and more.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or PulpMX apps.