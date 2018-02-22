Yamaha Announces Termination of Sponsorship Agreement With Knich

Just a few months after announcing a multi-year deal with Knich, "a new action-sports apparel and equipment brand,” to serve as a sponsor of the Monster Energy Factory team, Yamaha have terminated the agreement effective immediately.

Details are scarce at the moment, as Yamaha released a very short statement yesterday regarding the decision.

“It is with great disappointment that Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., has terminated Knich’s sponsorship agreement with Yamaha Factory Racing, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Keith McCarty, Motorsports Racing Division Manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.”