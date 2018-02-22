Supercross
San Diego
Articles
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Articles

Yamaha Announces Termination of Sponsorship Agreement With Knich

February 22, 2018 10:20am | by:
Yamaha Announces Termination of Sponsorship Agreement With Knich

Just a few months after announcing a multi-year deal with Knich, "a new action-sports apparel and equipment brand,” to serve as a sponsor of the Monster Energy Factory team, Yamaha have terminated the agreement effective immediately.   

Details are scarce at the moment, as Yamaha released a very short statement yesterday regarding the decision.

“It is with great disappointment that Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., has terminated Knich’s sponsorship agreement with Yamaha Factory Racing, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Keith McCarty, Motorsports Racing Division Manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.”