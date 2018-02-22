Tyler Bowers to Fill In for the Injured Josh Grant

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Josh Grant will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a fracture in his right leg (tibia) sustained last weekend in qualifying at round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Arlington, Texas, the team announced. The team did not announce a timetable on Grant’s return.

While Grant is sidelined, the team has signed privateer Tyler Bowers to fill in, beginning this weekend in Tampa.

In six rounds raced this season (he missed Houston to race in Germany), Bowers is 17th in 450SX points with a season-high 14th coming at Anaheim 1 and San Diego.