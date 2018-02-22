Supercross
San Diego
Articles
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Articles

Tyler Bowers to Fill In for the Injured Josh Grant

February 22, 2018 4:30pm | by:
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Josh Grant will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a fracture in his right leg (tibia) sustained last weekend in qualifying at round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Arlington, Texas, the team announced. The team did not announce a timetable on Grant’s return. 

While Grant is sidelined, the team has signed privateer Tyler Bowers to fill in, beginning this weekend in Tampa.

In six rounds raced this season (he missed Houston to race in Germany), Bowers is 17th in 450SX points with a season-high 14th coming at Anaheim 1 and San Diego.