Sign of the (Lap) Times: Arlington

The 250SX East Region kicked off in Arlington last Saturday, and let’s just say it got wild—quickly. A huge first-turn crash took out a majority of the contenders, and Zach Osborne began his title defense with a win.

In the 450 main event, it was all Eli Tomac all day long. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider dominated practice, his heat, and the main event. The victory was his third on the year.

Let’s dive into the lap data from Arlington to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1 49.250 3 50.662 Eli Tomac 2 4 49.419 3 50.800 Jason Anderson 3 3 49.904 18 50.938 Blake Baggett 4 2 49.943 18 50.783 Marvin Musquin 5 5 50.406 7 51.146 Cole Seely 6 6 50.458 7 51.178 Cooper Webb 7 7 50.685 8 51.716 Weston Peick 8 12 50.843 9 52.241 Vince Friese 9 9 50.942 19 52.247 Broc Tickle 10 11 50.996 6 52.720 Malcolm Stewart 11 8 51.091 15 52.092 Dean Wilson 12 10 51.094 14 52.233 Justin Brayton 13 14 51.360 4 53.034 Benny Bloss 14 13 51.361 5 52.892 Kyle Chisholm 15 19 51.697 5 53.206 Kyle Cunningham 16 16 52.074 9 54.061 Tyler Bowers 17 15 52.256 20 53.238 Chad Reed 18 17 52.380 5 54.124 Ben LaMay 19 20 52.392 5 55.948 Austin Politelli 20 18 52.567 5 54.497 Cole Martinez 21 22 52.927 3 54.710 Henry Miller 22 21 53.646 8 56.012 AJ Catanzaro

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1 50.949 9 52.133 Zach Osborne 2 6 51.267 18 52.136 Jordon Smith 3 13 51.294 5 52.930 Cameron McAdoo 4 5 51.392 6 52.243 Jeremy Martin 5 2 51.414 7 52.254 Colt Nichols 6 7 51.777 4 52.949 Austin Forkner 7 4 51.803 12 52.470 RJ Hampshire 8 3 51.930 7 52.622 Jimmy Decotis 9 9 52.133 3 53.243 Luke Renzland 10 15 52.193 3 53.374 Kyle Peters 11 9 52.224 3 53.332 Sean Cantrell 12 19 52.727 9 53.643 Brandon Hartranft 13 12 52.792 4 54.079 Nick Gaines 14 18 53.160 7 55.024 Dylan Ferrandis 15 11 53.187 3 54.149 Lorenzo Lucurcio 16 10 53.218 5 54.420 John Short 17 21 53.940 2 58.189 Anthony Rodriguez 18 14 54.077 3 55.366 Cody Vanbuskirk 19 17 54.772 3 57.781 Jayce Pennington 20 16 55.414 7 57.484 Callen Tennant 21 20 56.065 5 1:00.704 Josh Osby 22 22 DNF DNF DNF Martin Davalos

Osborne vs. Hampshire

Although he led 13 laps of the opening round of the 250SX East Region main event at Arlington, GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire said he rode “sloppy” all day long.

“I didn’t realize I could win it until…. Well, dude, I was riding so bad all day,” he told Racer X after the race. “Making too many mistakes. I shouldn’t have been leading the main event. I holeshotted and even the second lap, I almost endoed off a dragon’s back, had to roll the whole section. Messed up in the whoops. Was just riding like a squirrel. It was just sloppy.”

If you look at a side-by-side comparison of Hampshire’s lap times to eventual winner Zach Osborne's, you can spot a few laps where Osborne was eating up a lot of the deficit, mainly on lap nine, where Osborne gained nearly a full second.

Lap Zach Osborne RJ Hampshire 2 51.993 53.86 3 54.745 51.885 4 52.352 52.248 5 51.247 52.138 6 51.439 52.123 7 51.543 51.947 8 52.278 51.929 9 50.949 51.816 10 51.314 52.465 11 51.635 51.805 12 51.353 51.803 13 51.913 52.505 14 52.68 1.02.871 15 52.172 54.182 16 52.184 52.766 17 52.063 52.592 18 52.438 52.595 19 54.098 53.346

Tickle Coming Through Traffic

A ninth-place finish certainly won’t make Broc Tickle happy, but after going down early in the race, Tickle put in very consistent lap times—all while coming through traffic. Tickle even said in a team statement after the race that it was the best main event riding he’s had all season.

“I knew the track was going to be tough tonight and I’m normally really good in those conditions, so I kind of relied on knowing that. I tried to put myself in a good place on the start—especially after watching the 250 start—but I got hit from one side and the holeshot device was locked down so it made me knife the front and I fell over. I came from last to ninth and I was trying to make a pass on Dean (Wilson), but couldn’t make it happen and knifed the front and fell by myself. Overall, it’s the best main event riding I’ve had all season.

Check out his times from Arlington below.