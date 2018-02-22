Injury Report: Tampa

450SX

JUSTIN BARCIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: Barcia was landed on by Tyler Bowers after Barcia doubled a triple in Arlington, resulting in a broken hand for Barcia. He underwent surgery earlier this week and there is no projected return date, although on Instagram he said he’d be “back at it in no time.”

MATT BISCEGLIA — RIBS | IN

Comment: Bisceglia broke some ribs in Glendale and missed Oakland, San Diego, and Arlington. He’ll be back for Tampa.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Bogle sustained a broken humerus and small fracture in his L2 vertebrae when he was landed on in San Diego. He underwent surgery, but at this point there is no return date set.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Enticknap broke his pelvis in three places while practicing and is out for the foreseeable future.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant fractured his right leg during practice in Arlington. He’s scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday. At the moment, no return date has been set.

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD

Comment: Hansen broke his foot at the Monster Energy Cup and missed the opening six rounds. He did attempt to qualify last weekend. At this time no word on if he’s racing this weekend.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren tore a ligament in his hand, which caused some bones to rotate. He’s also dealing with some older ligament issues in his knee, which require surgery. Recovery time is roughly six months, and Noren is expected to miss the rest of the year.

ALEX RAY — WRIST, LEG | OUT

Comment: Ray crashed hard in practice during the week, dislocating his wrist and rupturing his patella tendon. A return date has not been set, but he’s likely out for the rest of the supercross season.