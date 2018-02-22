Alex Ray Injured in Practice Crash

CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha’s Alex Ray announced on Instagram yesterday that he sustained a dislocated wrist and ruptured his patella tendon in a recent practice crash. There is currently no timetable on a return to riding, but this will probably end Ray’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.

“Okay, so this is a tough pill to swallow because my season was going super well and getting better each week,” he wrote. “As some of you may have heard, I had a pretty bad practice crash this week that was sort of out of my hands and wasn’t really anything I can do about it. Just a little bit of bad luck, but I suffered a dislocated wrist and a ruptured patella tendon in my knee. Doing everything in my power to get back on the bike as soon as possible, and I just want to thank my team, friends, and family for all the support they’ve given me. I hope to be back better and stronger than ever.”

Ray started training with the now-retired Davi Millsaps last year and was enjoying one of the best starts to a season in his career prior to the injury. Ray began the season making five straight 450SX main events before missing the last two. He is currently 22nd in 450SX points through seven rounds.