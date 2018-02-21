Tomac, Cianciarulo, and Pingree on DMXS Radio

The Dallas supercross has not always been kind to Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, but he put all of that bad history in the rearview mirror with an absolutely dominating performance on Saturday. Eli’s season has been a chorus of highs and lows, and we’ll get his thoughts on the entire season and beyond tonight.

It’s never easy for the 250SX West riders to endure such a long break mid-season, but it’s always easier to take when you go into it with some momentum. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo has shown impressive speed all year and earned a season-best second at San Diego before the long hiatus. It’s always a pleasure getting AC’s perspective. We look forward to a little bench racing on all three series from him and anything else he wants to weigh in on.

Racer X’s David Pingree is on the show tonight. Put your kids to bed early and park your feelings at the door—Ping always slings it sideways on any topic we bring up, and we have plenty to go over tonight.

Tonight from 8-10 p.m. EST.