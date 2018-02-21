The List: Key Starts for Reed

Chad Reed will likely break the all-time AMA Supercross starts record this weekend—he just needs to qualify for the Tampa SX main event to break the one-week tie with Mike LaRocco at the top of the chart.

LaRocco’s tireless, Midwestern blue-collar work ethic made him a perfect record-holder. Reed will also wear this crown well. As a young Australian, he grew up with one dream—racing American supercross. To this day, 17 years into his journey in the U.S., it’s not an opportunity he takes for granted. That’s why his old championship motto—"You have to be in it to win it”—proves so fitting. Chad’s story is complex enough to require a book (which we hope he completes one day), but through everything—titles, race wins, copious podiums, team switches, running his own team, and more—there is one constant: Chad Reed simply loves being a supercross racer.

Still does. You’ll see that again this weekend.

Now, let’s run through some key events en route to the all-time supercross starts record.

The First Ones

For 2002, Boost Mobile/Yamaha of Troy signed Reed to contest the 125 East Region, but the squad gave him a YZ250 to race at the first few premier class races out West. He rode three times with very strong 6-5-8 finishes. He also raced Dallas (a West round in ’02) on the YZ250 again, giving him four starts for the year.

The Longevity

“You have to be in it to win it.” Well, Reed was in it A LOT. From his full-time premier class supercross debut in 2003 through the first two rounds of the 2010, Chad never missed a race. By our calculations, that’s 116-straight races without a miss. Want to know something crazy? Ricky Carmichael only raced 115 premier-class races in his entire career.

By the way, Reed is the all-time SX podium leader with 131. Jeremy McGrath is second with 111, Ryan Dungey has 101, and no other rider is in the triple digits.

Gutting it Out

Sometimes Chad was hurt and gutted out a start anyway. Examples: Injured shoulder before the ’03 season but showed up at Anaheim 1 and won. Separated shoulder before the 2006 Daytona Supercross but still raced and finished second. Huge crash right before the 2007 season, still made the podium at Anaheim 1.