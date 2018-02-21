Spy Optic Releases Omen MX Goggle

Cole Seely’s signature Omen MX goggle sports clean, subtle details with a splash of color. Embroidered with his signature "fourteen" logos on the inside and outside of the strap, the refined style of Seely’s Omen goggle boasts a great fit with the biggest field of view possible.

“I really liked the colors we went with on the first version, so I didn’t want to venture too far away from that. I like the mint color because it can go with anything and pop no matter what color gear you choose," Seely said.

Features

Anti-fog, scratch-resistant Lexan® lens with posts for a clear view—even on the filthiest tear-off days

Quad-layer Isotron™ face foam with moisture-wicking Dri-Force™ fleece creates a comfortable, dry seal that lasts so long it makes other goggles jealous

RISE® high-flow ventilation system for an added cooling, fog-fighting airflow

Includes a free bonus lens, nose guard, and 10-pack of tear-offs, because we know you’re going hard

Built from flexible, durable polyurethane for seasons of trusted use

Silicone-ribbed strap stops goggle slipping and shifting on whoops, jumps, and rhythm sections

100 percent UV protection reduces eye strain and damage in the harshest desert and strongest mountain sun

Compatible with the planet’s most popular helmets, including that sweet one of yours

Visit www.spyoptic.com to purchase.