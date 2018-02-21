Spy Optic Releases Omen MX Goggle
February 21, 2018 3:30pm | by: Press Release
Cole Seely’s signature Omen MX goggle sports clean, subtle details with a splash of color. Embroidered with his signature "fourteen" logos on the inside and outside of the strap, the refined style of Seely’s Omen goggle boasts a great fit with the biggest field of view possible.
“I really liked the colors we went with on the first version, so I didn’t want to venture too far away from that. I like the mint color because it can go with anything and pop no matter what color gear you choose," Seely said.
Features
- Anti-fog, scratch-resistant Lexan® lens with posts for a clear view—even on the filthiest tear-off days
- Quad-layer Isotron™ face foam with moisture-wicking Dri-Force™ fleece creates a comfortable, dry seal that lasts so long it makes other goggles jealous
- RISE® high-flow ventilation system for an added cooling, fog-fighting airflow
- Includes a free bonus lens, nose guard, and 10-pack of tear-offs, because we know you’re going hard
- Built from flexible, durable polyurethane for seasons of trusted use
- Silicone-ribbed strap stops goggle slipping and shifting on whoops, jumps, and rhythm sections
- 100 percent UV protection reduces eye strain and damage in the harshest desert and strongest mountain sun
- Compatible with the planet’s most popular helmets, including that sweet one of yours
Visit www.spyoptic.com to purchase.