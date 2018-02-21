Pro Circuit Releases High-Compression Piston Kit

CORONA, CA — Offering our customers only the finest performance parts available is what Pro Circuit is all about. Our newest product is a High-Compression Piston Kit for the 2017-2018 KX250F that includes a new piston dome to improve combustion. Manufactured by JE Pistons to our exact specifications, Pro Circuit pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance. Pro Circuit's High-Compression Piston Kit for the 2017-2018 KX250F is designed for superior performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine component for serious racers.