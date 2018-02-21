Supercross
San Diego
Articles
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Articles

Pro Circuit Releases High-Compression Piston Kit

February 21, 2018 3:50pm | by:
Pro Circuit Releases High-Compression Piston Kit

CORONA, CA — Offering our customers only the finest performance parts available is what Pro Circuit is all about. Our newest product is a High-Compression Piston Kit for the 2017-2018 KX250F that includes a new piston dome to improve combustion. Manufactured by JE Pistons to our exact specifications, Pro Circuit pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance. Pro Circuit's High-Compression Piston Kit for the 2017-2018 KX250F is designed for superior performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine component for serious racers.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.