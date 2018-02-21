On This Day in Moto: February 21

February 21 1987 Team Honda's Rick Johnson won the fourth round of the AMA Supercross Series at the Orange Bowl in Miami over Team Kawasaki's Ron Lechien and Jeff Ward. Every rider in the 20-man main event, from #1 Rick Johnson to #99 Dean Matson (the 19th-place finisher), had single or two-digit numbers. You can check out the Vault entry on the race here. In the 125cc class, Florida's own Ron Tichenor won aboard a Suzuki RM125 while Marissa, Illinois' Kenny Bollmeier finished second in what will be the best finish ever in his rather short career. Believe it or not, the title sponsor for the event was Penthouse.

Front of the program. Davey Coombs

The back of the program. Davey Coombs

We couldn’t find the 1987 Miami Supercross on YouTube, but here’s a cool race from earlier that year with a few names in the 80cc class you might recognize.

2009 San Manuel Yamaha's James Stewart won his seventh straight AMA Supercross, and for the seventh straight time, Rockstar/Makita Suzuki's Chad Reed was right behind him in second. Finally, it was enough for Stewart to take over the points lead that he'd been trying to claw his way into ever since he crashed at the Anaheim opener and finished 19th. After Atlanta, the points showed Stewart ahead of Reed, 177 to 174, in what was rapidly becoming a bitter feud.

The Lites win went to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Christophe Pourcel, followed by Suzuki's Nico Izzi and KTM rider Martin Davalos.

1998 Another year, another Atlanta Supercross, another four-race winning streak for Jeremy McGrath. This one came in the middle of his push to get his AMA Supercross title back from Kawasaki's Jeff Emig after Jeremy's not-so-great 1997 season on a Suzuki. At the Georgia Dome, he beat his Chaparral Yamaha teammate Jimmy Button, and Kevin Windham made it a 1-2-3 Yamaha sweep by placing third.