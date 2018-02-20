Watch: Jeffrey Herlings Win in France
February 20, 2018 9:25am
Film: RB MX
The 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship begins on March 4 in Argentina, so the pre-season races are wrapping up. Over the weekend, Jeffrey Herlings won the MX1 class at the Lacapelle Marival International over GP contenders Clement Desalle, Gautier Paulin, Max Anstie and more.
lacapelle marival international
LaCapelle-Marival, France
MX1 Overall
|FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2nd
|Clement DeSalle
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|5th
|Harri Kullas
|6th
|Jeremy Seewer
|7th
|Gautier Paulin
|8th
|Benoit Paturel
|9th
|Kevin Strijbos
|10th
|Jeremy Delince
MX2 Overall
|FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Hunter Lawrence
|2nd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|3rd
|Jed Beaton
|4th
|Pauls Jonass
|5th
|Adam Sterry
|6th
|Ben Watson
|7th
|Mathys Boisrame
|8th
|Brian Hsu
|9th
|Jago Geerts
|10th
|Tom Vialle