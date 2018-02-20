Supercross
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 24
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Watch: Jeffrey Herlings Win in France

February 20, 2018 9:25am

Film: RB MX

The 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship begins on March 4 in Argentina, so the pre-season races are wrapping up. Over the weekend, Jeffrey Herlings won the MX1 class at the Lacapelle Marival International over GP contenders Clement Desalle, Gautier Paulin, Max Anstie and more.

lacapelle marival international

LaCapelle-Marival, France

MX1 Overall

FINISH RIDER
1st Jeffrey Herlings
2nd Clement DeSalle
3rd Max Anstie
4th Shaun Simpson
5th Harri Kullas
6th Jeremy Seewer
7th Gautier Paulin
8th Benoit Paturel
9th Kevin Strijbos
10th Jeremy Delince

MX2 Overall

FINISH RIDER
1st Hunter Lawrence
2nd Thomas Kjer Olsen
3rd Jed Beaton
4th Pauls Jonass
5th Adam Sterry
6th Ben Watson
7th Mathys Boisrame
8th Brian Hsu
9th Jago Geerts
10th Tom Vialle