Watch: Jeffrey Herlings Win in France

The 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship begins on March 4 in Argentina, so the pre-season races are wrapping up. Over the weekend, Jeffrey Herlings won the MX1 class at the Lacapelle Marival International over GP contenders Clement Desalle, Gautier Paulin, Max Anstie and more.

LaCapelle-Marival, France

MX1 Overall

FINISH RIDER 1st Jeffrey Herlings 2nd Clement DeSalle 3rd Max Anstie 4th Shaun Simpson 5th Harri Kullas 6th Jeremy Seewer 7th Gautier Paulin 8th Benoit Paturel 9th Kevin Strijbos 10th Jeremy Delince

MX2 Overall