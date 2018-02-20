On This Day in Moto: February 20

February 20 1993 Damon Bradshaw, the Beast from the East, finally stopped the rookie Jeremy McGrath's four-race winning streak with a popular win at the Georgia Dome. For the Yamaha rider from Mooresville, North Carolina, it's the 19th and final AMA Camel Supercross win of his star-crossed career. Honda's Jeff Stanton and Kawasaki's Mike Kiedrowski followed Bradshaw, with series points leader McGrath in fourth.

The winner of the 125 class was Team Honda's Doug Henry, ahead of local product Ezra Lusk of Team Suzuki and DGY Yamaha's Chad Pederson. 1999 For the fourth time since 1994, Jeremy McGrath won inside the Georgia Dome in Atlanta aboard his Chaparral Yamaha YZ250. Fellow Yamaha rider John Dowd and Suzuki's Larry Ward rounded out the podium. Honda's Ezra Lusk, who seemed poised to challenge McGrath for the title before he got on a hot streak and won four in a row, finished fourth.

Yamaha of Troy's Ernesto Fonseca made it a Yamaha sweep by winning the 125 class aboard his YZ125. FMF Honda's Brock Sellards and Frenchman Stephane Roncada finished second and third, respectively. 2010 Monster Energy Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto won for the second straight weekend, this time at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. The win threw RV into a tie for the points lead with Rockstar/Makita Suzuki rider Ryan Dungey, who finished second. Third went to GEICO Honda's Kevin Windham.

Indy marked the start of the East Region in 250SX, and French import Christophe Pourcel took the first win of the series ahead of Suzuki-mounted Austin Stroupe and GEICO Honda's Justin Barcia. 2016 RCH Racing Suzuki rider Ken Roczen won the Dallas Supercross at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, leading 19 of 20 laps after displacing early leader Ryan Dungey of the Red Bull KTM team. Finishing third was Rockstar Husqvarna rider Jason Anderson.