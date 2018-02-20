Exhaust: Osborne's Open Book

At this point, what is there for Zach Osborne to hide? He's been through every aspect of the sport, from super-hyped factory amateur to nearly out of work and out of the sport, to Europe, to back home, to "just this far off," to title winner. His one career encompasses the angles of probably ten other riders. Maybe it's just Zach's personality, or maybe this is how life experiences have molded him. Either way, he never holds back, on the track and off.

Where many riders try to posture and always portray strength, Zach is always straight-up about his race weekends. Even after winning the 250SX season opener in Arlington, he admitted freely that he wasn't mentally at his best throughout the day. He also truthfully opened up about the bike changes his team made on Saturday. Why doesn't everyone do this? We don't know!

Zach gave us some extra time after the Arlington post-race press conference to discuss his weekend. This interview is another good way to understand what goes on under the helmet once the races begin.