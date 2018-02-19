Insight: Chaos Theory

It happened on the very first lap of the very first heat race. RJ Hampshire block-passed Austin Forkner, and Forkner immediately set himself on a mission: get him back.

“I just got smashed in the second turn and cut, and it hurt my hand a little bit by the grip,” Forkner said to Fox Sports. “I was hungry, I wanted it back. I didn’t want him to have it like that.”

Forkner tried it in the next bowl turn. Then the bowl turn after. Then the flat turn before the whoops. On lap two, he tried the same pattern again—on his fourth pass attempt, in that flat turn before the whoops, he finally made the pass—with some contact, of course.

Then Forkner got some more of it in the main event, when Zach Osborne tagged him on lap one, and Forkner went down.

Racing incident? Forkner, of course, only saw this one way.

“I just get blindsided by Osborne, in the turn before the start straight,” he said.

Zach has told us he did not see it that way. Do you think he gets the benefit of the doubt in the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rig? Watch at the 35-second mark: