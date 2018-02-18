Video: Tim Gajser's Horrific Crash at the Italian Motocross Championship [Update]
Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser had a horrific crash today at the Italian Motocross Championship in Mantova. The 2016 MXGP World Champion over-jumped the tabletop and got thrown over the bars.
Gajser was running third at the time having just been passed by Jeremy Van Horebeek.
At this time there are no official updates regarding his condition. We will provide more information once it’s known.
[Update]
Honda has released on update on Gajser's condition, which you can read below:
After a first assessment of his condition locally, the 21-year-old Slovenian rider was transported to the nearby Carlo Poma hospital to perform a series of evaluations and scans, which gave a clearer picture of his condition. Gajser was conscious, he interacted with the medical staff and showed full body movement; results from MRI scans to head and cervical spine were clear.
Gajser is currently undergoing a surgical operation to repair two fractures in his jaw bone.