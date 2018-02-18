Video: Tim Gajser's Horrific Crash at the Italian Motocross Championship [Update]

Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser had a horrific crash today at the Italian Motocross Championship in Mantova. The 2016 MXGP World Champion over-jumped the tabletop and got thrown over the bars.

Gajser was running third at the time having just been passed by Jeremy Van Horebeek.

At this time there are no official updates regarding his condition. We will provide more information once it’s known.