Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Articles

Video: Tim Gajser's Horrific Crash at the Italian Motocross Championship [Update]

February 18, 2018 10:55am | by:
Video: Tim Gajser's Horrific Crash at the Italian Motocross Championship [Update]

Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser had a horrific crash today at the Italian Motocross Championship in Mantova. The 2016 MXGP World Champion over-jumped the tabletop and got thrown over the bars.

Gajser was running third at the time having just been passed by Jeremy Van Horebeek.

At this time there are no official updates regarding his condition. We will provide more information once it’s known.

[Update]

Honda has released on update on Gajser's condition, which you can read below:

After a first assessment of his condition locally, the 21-year-old Slovenian rider was transported to the nearby Carlo Poma hospital to perform a series of evaluations and scans, which gave a clearer picture of his condition. Gajser was conscious, he interacted with the medical staff and showed full body movement; results from MRI scans to head and cervical spine were clear.

Gajser is currently undergoing a surgical operation to repair two fractures in his jaw bone.