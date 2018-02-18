On This Day in Moto: February 18

February 18 1989 In his 125 Supercross debut, Team Yamaha's Damon Bradshaw won his first race in Miami's Orange Bowl, despite crashing four times. And it wasn't actually his first AMA Supercross, as the previous weekend he made his debut in the premier class and actually finished third. It's no wonder that everyone believed that the "Beast for the East" would be one of the most successful riders of the future. Finishing second and third were California's Ty Davis and New York's Chris Coleman.

In the 250 Class Rick Johnson kept his winning streak going with a fifth straight victory. RJ was the most dominant figure in the sport at the time, seemingly invincible. But no one could have known that night in Miami that they were witnessing the last AMA Supercross race that Johnson would ever win. Finishing second and showing just how much he had improved in five races was French import Jean-Michel Bayle. He would finish ahead of yet another Honda rider in Jeff Stanton, who would soon become the captain of the team.

Damon Bradshaw. Racer X Archives

2006 In an unexpected turn of events both Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart have disastrous nights at St. Louis, which allowed race-winner Chad Reed to pick up a whole bunch of points and turn the title fight back into a three-way battle. First, the shock linkage broke on Carmichael's Makita Suzuki factory RM-Z450. Then Stewart crashed and could only salvage 17th place points. Suzuki's Ivan Tedesco would finish a career-best second in 450SX while Honda's Ernesto Fonseca would place third. In the Lites East Region opener, Team Honda newcomer Davi Millsaps won ahead of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Chris Gosselaar and Yamaha rider Branden Jesseman. Here's the 2006 Amp'b Mobile AMA Supercross from St. Louis, hosted by Ralph Sheheen and Denny Stephenson.

The 1978 AMA Supercross Series opened in Seattle and Team Honda's Jimmy Ellis, the '75 AMA Supercross Champion, topped his teammate Marty Tripes and Bob "Hurricane" Hannah of Team Yamaha for the win.

Jimmy Ellis, shot at the 1978 Daytona Supercross, was the winner that year in Seattle. Racer X Archives

1990 The Beaucaire International Motocross took place in France and featured a great battle between Honda HRC factory riders Eric Geboers and Jeff Leisk and Chesterfield Suzuki’s 250cc rider Alex Puzar, with the Italian taking the win ahead of Belgium’s Geboers and Australia’s Leisk.

2017 Just last year at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac got the win over Red Bull KTM teammates Ryan Dungey (in his hometown race) and Marvin Musquin. Finishing fourth and fifth were the current leaders in the ’18 standings—Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson and Honda HRC factory rider Cole Seely.