Justin Barcia Injury Update

Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha’s Justin Barcia will undergo surgery on Monday to repair damage sustained to his right hand, he announced on Instagram. No timetable on a return to racing has been announced.

Barcia, who was second in 450SX points entering round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross last night, injured his hand in his heat race after he was unable to jump the first triple and was landed on by Tyler Bowers. Barcia immediately grabbed his hand and eventually walked to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.