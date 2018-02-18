Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 24
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Upcoming
MXGP of Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Justin Barcia Injury Update

Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha’s Justin Barcia will undergo surgery on Monday to repair damage sustained to his right hand, he announced on Instagram. No timetable on a return to racing has been announced.

Barcia, who was second in 450SX points entering round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross last night, injured his hand in his heat race after he was unable to jump the first triple and was landed on by Tyler Bowers. Barcia immediately grabbed his hand and eventually walked to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit. 

Barcia posted a photo of an X-ray of his hand following the crash, which shows the broken bone in the middle of his hand.

Barcia recently was signed with Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha for the remainder of 2018, replacing the retired Davi Millsaps.