Jon Ames, Chaz Braden Updates

Last night at the 250SX East Region opener, a scary accident took place in the heat race when JMC Motorsports’ Jon Ames got pushed over the Tuff Blox and into another lane while battling for a transfer position. Ames collided with privateer Chaz Braden, who wrote on Instagram that he was “fourth gear pinned.” Both riders remained down for a while and were attended to by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.

Braden wrote on Instagram that he made it out with a “bum knee.”

“Well I made it through the night alive, took a straight head on hit in my heat race 4th gear pinned with another rider that had got pushed of the track. the bikes totaled but I’m going to make it out with a bum knee and that’s about it ready for the next one.”

At this time, we don’t have an official update on Ames, but Racer X’s Jason Weigandt wrote on Twitter last night that Ames may have sustained a broken leg. We’ll provide an update once more information is known.