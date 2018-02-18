Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Articles

Jon Ames, Chaz Braden Updates

February 18, 2018 11:15am | by:

Last night at the 250SX East Region opener, a scary accident took place in the heat race when JMC Motorsports’ Jon Ames got pushed over the Tuff Blox and into another lane while battling for a transfer position. Ames collided with privateer Chaz Braden, who wrote on Instagram that he was “fourth gear pinned.” Both riders remained down for a while and were attended to by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.

Braden wrote on Instagram that he made it out with a “bum knee.” 

“Well I made it through the night alive, took a straight head on hit in my heat race 4th gear pinned with another rider that had got pushed of the track. the bikes totaled but I’m going to make it out with a bum knee and that’s about it ready for the next one.”

At this time, we don’t have an official update on Ames, but Racer X’s Jason Weigandt wrote on Twitter last night that Ames may have sustained a broken leg. We’ll provide an update once more information is known.