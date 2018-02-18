Chad Reed Ties Mike LaRocco for Most Starts in AMA Supercross History

Last night at round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Arlington, Texas, Chad Reed registered his 227th career start in the premier class, tying him for most all-time with Mike LaRocco. Reed went on to finish 15th in the 450SX main event.

Reed, a two-time champion in the class, made his first career start at the 2002 AMA Supercross season opener in Anaheim where he finished sixth overall. The Australian went on to win the 125 SX East Region championship that same year. A year later, Reed would move to the premier class full time.

Reed, a longtime Florida resident, can break his tie with LaRocco next weekend at Tampa Supercross.