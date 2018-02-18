Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Mar 3
Articles

Chad Reed Ties Mike LaRocco for Most Starts in AMA Supercross History

February 18, 2018 12:05pm | by:
Chad Reed Ties Mike LaRocco for Most Starts in AMA Supercross History

Last night at round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Arlington, Texas, Chad Reed registered his 227th career start in the premier class, tying him for most all-time with Mike LaRocco. Reed went on to finish 15th in the 450SX main event.

Reed, a two-time champion in the class, made his first career start at the 2002 AMA Supercross season opener in Anaheim where he finished sixth overall. The Australian went on to win the 125 SX East Region championship that same year. A year later, Reed would move to the premier class full time.

Reed, a longtime Florida resident, can break his tie with LaRocco next weekend at Tampa Supercross. 