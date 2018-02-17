Race Day Feed: Arlington

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. With such a fantastic season unfolding you’ll be sure to want to stay on top of the action all day, and right here is where you can do it. We’ll be updating this page all day, so be sure to check back frequently. For even more updates, be sure to keep up with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Posts are in chronological order, so for the latest news scroll to the bottom.

Pre-Race Report

This is one of the strangest Monster Energy Supercross Championships we can remember. Jason Anderson is sitting on a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, a two-race win streak and a 28-point lead. Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin, who have combined to win the three races this season that Anderson has not, are still racing—although probably too far back in points to catch Anderson. Or, maybe they're not? Is this season weird enough for them to get back into it? Could second-ranked Justin Barcia, third ranked Cole Seely or fifth-ranked Blake Baggett get back in this? Baggett is 42 points down, for example. Anything seems possible in this wild season, unless Anderson is truly ready to lock everything down.

This seventh round in Arlington could prove pivotal. If Anderson makes it three-straight, it will be a major sign of what's to come. If Barcia gets a win, it could signal a response.