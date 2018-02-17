Michael Mosiman Out for Arlington

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rookie Michael Mosiman will miss the opening round of the 250SX East Region today from Arlington, Texas, he announced on Instagram last night.

According to Mosiman, he sustained a concussion during a recent practice crash and the team has “had me stay off the bike for a while.” Mosiman said his tentative plan is to return at Atlanta or Daytona.

Mosiman made his pro debut for the team last summer in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross but missed much of the season due to a shoulder injury. Below is his full post.