Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Justin Hill
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 17
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 24
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Upcoming
MXGP of Argentina
Sun Mar 4
Michael Mosiman Out for Arlington

February 17, 2018 8:00am | by:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rookie Michael Mosiman will miss the opening round of the 250SX East Region today from Arlington, Texas, he announced on Instagram last night.

According to Mosiman, he sustained a concussion during a recent practice crash and the team has “had me stay off the bike for a while.” Mosiman said his tentative plan is to return at Atlanta or Daytona.

Mosiman made his pro debut for the team last summer in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross but missed much of the season due to a shoulder injury. Below is his full post.