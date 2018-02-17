Instapics: Arlington

Round seven of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
[Photos by Rich Shepherd, Steve Giberson and Pietro Ambrosioni]
@kenroczen94 underwent successful surgery on Friday at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, according to the team. More details on Racer X Online. ? @shepherdphotos | #supercross #sx #moto
@michaelmosiman64 will miss the 250SX East Region opener tonight. Details on Racer X Online. ? @cudby | #supercross #sx #moto
