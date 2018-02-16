On This Day in Moto: February 16

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Ryan Villopoto got his third win of the season at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. RV topped Rockstar Suzuki rider Davi Millsaps, the series points leader, and Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey. Qualifying for the main event but then not actually racing in the final was James Stewart, as the clutch failed on him on the starting gate and he had to scratch.

This race is often remembered for the wild crash that rookie Zach Bell suffered on a big triple, which you can see right here:

The 250SX main event marked the start of the East Region and the winner was Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Dean Wilson over Rockstar Racing Suzuki’s Blake Wharton. GEICO Honda’s Wil Hahn rounded out the podium.

GEICO Honda’s Kevin Windham scored the 450SX win at Reliant Stadium in Houston as he chased after Yamaha’s Kevin Windham in the point standings. Reed finished second while Kawasaki’s Tim Ferry ran third.

In the Lites class, there was a first-time winner as Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Stroupe scored his maiden victory as a professional. Stroupe was followed by Yamaha of Troy’s Jason Lawrence and Factory Connection Honda rider Jake Weimer. Suzuki’s Ryan Dungey, title rival to Lawrence, finished fourth. And finishing 21st? Yamaha of Troy’s Zach Osborne.

1997

At the Le Touquet Beach Race in France, 800 riders and 30,000 spectators gathered to watch David Hauquier top fellow Frenchmen Arnaud Demester and Frederic Vialle.

In the Budweiser AMA Arenacross Championships at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, Dennis Hawthorne scored back-to-back wins in the 250 Pro class. The 125 Pro class winners were Cliff Palmer (Friday) and Rodney Smith (Saturday).

2003

At the Glen Helen WORCS race at Glen Helen Raceway, Red Bull KTM's Ryan Hughes captured the win aboard a KTM 250 SX as he prepared for a run at the AMA 125cc National Motocross Championship later that summer. Russ Pearson was second, followed by Ty Davis, Lance Smail, and Nathan Woods.

Four-time FIM Motocross World Champion Joel Smets won the Qatar Cup in the Middle East, over Marc DeReuver and Javier Garcia Vico.

2002

Team Honda’s Ricky Carmichael, still trying to dig out of the huge hole he started his first AMA Supercross title defense in, started picking up steam at the Minneapolis SX at the old Metrodome. RC was at the beginning of a six-race tear that would see him overtake early points leader David Vuillemin of Team Yamaha. Ricky’s new Honda teammate Ernesto Fonseca does his best by getting in between Carmichael and Vuillemin in the final results, marking Lobito’s second-ever premier-class podium.

Factory Connection Honda rider Mike LaRocco was also in the hunt, but in the main event, at the end of the whoops, Travis Pastrana went in too fast and came down on LaRocco’s arm, snapping his wrist.