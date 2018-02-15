Injury Report: Arlington

450SX

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Bogle sustained a broken humerus and small fracture in his L2 vertebrae when he was landed on in San Diego. He’s since had surgery and is working toward getting back in racing form. The team is unsure when he’ll be able to return to competition.

TYLER BOWERS — FINGER, RIBS, WRIST, SHOULDER, LUNG | IN

Comment: A huge crash in Oakland left Tyler Bowers with a broken pinky, some broken ribs, sprained wrist, badly bruised shoulder, and a bruised lung. Somehow he was able to gut it out in San Diego, and is planning on doing the same in Arlington.

MATT BISCEGLIA — RIBS | OUT

Comment: Bisceglia broke some ribs in Glendale and missed Oakland and San Diego. He’d hoped to be back for Arlington but it didn’t work out. He’ll miss this weekend.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is out for the foreseeable future after breaking his pelvis in three places while practicing.

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD

Comment: Hansen broke his foot at the Monster Energy Cup and has yet to race Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year. In Oakland we were told he’d likely race San Diego, and one week later his bike was even sporting #72, his actual AMA number, instead of the #100 it’s been wearing all season. Hansen ended up not racing in San Diego, but he shouldn’t be out much longer.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren tore a ligament in his hand, which caused some bones to rotate. He’s also dealing with some older ligament issues in his knee, which require surgery. Recovery time is roughly six months, and Noren is expected to miss the rest of the year.

ALEX RAY — LEG | IN

Comment: Ray had a big crash in San Diego when he came up short while attempting to triple into the sand section. He incurred a huge gash on his shin in the crash but is planning on attempting to race in Arlington.

KEN ROCZEN — ARM/HAND, ROAD RASH | OUT

Comment: An evaluation at the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit following Roczen’s crash in San Diego, in which his arm was sucked into Cooper Webb’s rear wheel and swingarm, suggested a fracture to the second metacarpal in his right hand. Roczen will undergo surgery tomorrow (Friday) and will get to work on his recovery. An exact return date has yet to be set.

DAKOTA TEDDER — BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Tedder went down after getting hit by another rider in San Diego. His team told us he’s “banged up, burned, bruised, swollen and pissed off.” A decision on whether or not he’ll race in Arlington is yet to be made.

JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | OUT

Comment: Weimer, who’d only recently returned to racing after sustaining serious injuries in a preseason crash, broke his wrist and two metacarpals on top of his hand in San Diego. He’s out for the near future.