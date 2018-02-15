Exhaust: They Are Who We Thought They Were

Ricky Carmichael actually said it, and that made me feel better.

When scripting our annual Racer X Supercross Preview Shows, we realized it was almost easier to come up with reasons why riders would not win this year's Monster Energy Supercross Championship. It's nice to keep it positive, but we knew that since no one in the field had ever locked it down for 17 rounds before, there were no sure bets.

(Well, almost no one. Hi, Chad.)

Luckily, Ricky said the same thing when I interviewed him a few weeks later.

"I think it would be easier to give you reasons why each guy won’t win instead of why they will win because none of them have done it," he said.

That was the truth. Eli Tomac is fast, but also a mystery. Just when you're 100 percent sure he's going to dominate, something happens. Marvin Musquin has improved rapidly and had a great off-season, but what if they hit a track with fast, gnarly whoops? Ken Roczen, well, his arm forced him into the "wait and see" category.

Everyone still put those three at the top of the title favorites list (including Carmichael). Lo and behold, six races in, and all three have recorded at least one DNF (or worse), and title hopes are slim to none for each.