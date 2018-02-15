250 Words: 2018 250SX East Region Preview

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Region is back. The opening round of the 2018 season begins this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A new year also means new numbers, riders, teams, etc. It’s hard to keep it all straight.

Luckily for you, we’re here to help. Here's a handy guide for the weekend and the season.

Bookmark this, print it, or just keep this window open on Saturday night and you'll feel like an expert!

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

#1 Zach Osborne

2017 Finish: 1st | East Region

2017 Wins: 4

2017 Podiums: 6

Note: Osborne is coming off a four-win 2017 title run and is back to defend his 250SX East Region championship. He’ll move to the 450 Class for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

#64 Michael Mosiman

Rookie

Note: Mosiman will make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut this weekend. He raced for the team last summer in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross but missed much of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

#29 Martin Davalos

2017 Finish: 4th | West Region

2017 Wins: 0

2017 Podiums: 2

Note: Davalos is back with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki after spending the last three seasons with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. The 250SX veteran raced for Mitch Payton’s squad from 2013-’14, nearly winning a title in 2014.

#36 Austin Forkner

2017 Finish: 6th | West Region

2017 Wins: 0

2017 Podiums: 2

Note: Forkner enters his second 250SX season coming off a broken wrist and collarbone sustained during a November pre-season testing crash.