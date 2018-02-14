Sign of the (Lap) Times: San Diego

A lot happened at the sixth round of Monster Energy Supercross. Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin continued the fireworks show from last weekend both on the track and in the press conference, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac both crashed out of the main event, Justin Hill got his first win of the year, Joey Savatgy made up some ground in the championship, and Chad Reed got himself that much closer to the all time starts record.

Let’s dive into the lap data from San Diego to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 4th 51.444 5 53.202 Cole Seely 2 3rd 51.587 13 52.834 Blake Baggett 3 1st 51.700 7 52.547 Jason Anderson 4 2nd 51.704 12 52.664 Marvin Musquin 5 8th 51.730 7 54.728 Justin Barcia 6 19th 52.278 2 54.957 Cooper Webb 7 7th 52.474 7 53.761 Weston Peick 8 6th 52.566 10 53.610 Justin Brayton 9 11th 52.617 2 54.459 Josh Grant 10 5th 52.749 12 53.427 Broc Tickle 11 9th 52.984 5 54.644 Dean Wilson 12 17th 53.237 4 55.477 Malcolm Stewart 13 13th 53.318 6 55.872 Chad Reed 14 10th 53.542 6 55.181 Vince Friese 15 21st 53.751 2 53.751 Ken Roczen 16 18th 53.889 7 57.731 Kyle Cunningham 17 12th 54.196 6 55.348 Benny Bloss 18 14th 54.657 4 56.214 Tyler Bowers 19 15th 54.928 4 57.167 Ben LaMay 20 20th 55.512 4 57.551 Dakota Tedder 21 16th 55.682 3 57.878 Adam Enticknap 22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Eli Tomac

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 3rd 52.733 7 53.968 Chase Sexton 2 8th 52.750 4 54.004 Aaron Plessinger 3 1st 52.805 5 53.525 Justin Hill 4 2nd 52.852 4 53.852 Adam Cianciarulo 5 6th 52.974 4 54.360 Christian Craig 6 4th 53.061 5 54.255 Joey Savatgy 7 5th 53.317 5 54.186 Shane McElrath 8 11th 53.877 4 54.843 Phil Nicoletti 9 10th 54.007 8 55.600 Bradley Taft 10 9th 54.090 3 55.161 Mitchell Harrison 11 7th 54.349 6 55.023 Kyle Chisholm 12 12th 54.387 5 55.872 Hayden Mellross 13 14th 55.031 6 57.107 Dakota Alix 14 13th 55.196 4 56.946 Cole Martinez 15 21st 55.237 5 57.228 Jean Carlo Ramos 16 15th 55.426 5 57.304 Justin Starling 17 16th 55.510 4 57.972 Killian Auberson 18 20th 55.519 3 57.013 Ryan Breece 19 17th 56.420 5 58.434 Bradley Lionnet 20 18th 56.520 5 58.811 Michael Leib 21 19th 56.584 6 58.940 Robbie Wageman 22 22nd DNS DNS DNS Alex Martin

Anderson vs Musquin

After Musquin dropped like an anchor during his heat race, it wasn't a reach to say he wasn't going to be able to hang with Jason Anderson in the main event. And after Musquin took a shot at Anderson on the very first lap, it looked like he was going to fade toward the middle of the pack like he did in his heat race.

But around nine laps into the main event he found his groove and worked his way up to second and then inched himself toward Anderson. You can see Anderson had two laps in the high 53 second range, and this is where Musquin did most of his damage.

"On the far side there was three table single before the triple," said Anderson. "I think it was Mookie that crashed right there. I kept kind of hacking that section a little bit. These guys were riding good and they came up on me."

Take a look at their lap times below.