Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Articles
Sign of the (Lap) Times: San Diego

Sign of the (Lap) Times San Diego

February 14, 2018 9:30am
by:

A lot happened at the sixth round of Monster Energy Supercross. Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin continued the fireworks show from last weekend both on the track and in the press conference, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac both crashed out of the main event, Justin Hill got his first win of the year, Joey Savatgy made up some ground in the championship, and Chad Reed got himself that much closer to  the all time starts record. 

Let’s dive into the lap data from San Diego to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 4th 51.444 5 53.202 Cole Seely
2 3rd 51.587 13 52.834 Blake Baggett
3 1st 51.700 7 52.547 Jason Anderson
4 2nd 51.704 12 52.664 Marvin Musquin
5 8th 51.730 7 54.728 Justin Barcia
6 19th 52.278 2 54.957 Cooper Webb
7 7th 52.474 7 53.761 Weston Peick
8 6th 52.566 10 53.610 Justin Brayton
9 11th 52.617 2 54.459 Josh Grant
10 5th 52.749 12 53.427 Broc Tickle
11 9th 52.984 5 54.644 Dean Wilson
12 17th 53.237 4 55.477 Malcolm Stewart
13 13th 53.318 6 55.872 Chad Reed
14 10th 53.542 6 55.181 Vince Friese
15 21st 53.751 2 53.751 Ken Roczen
16 18th 53.889 7 57.731 Kyle Cunningham
17 12th 54.196 6 55.348 Benny Bloss
18 14th 54.657 4 56.214 Tyler Bowers
19 15th 54.928 4 57.167 Ben LaMay
20 20th 55.512 4 57.551 Dakota Tedder
21 16th 55.682 3 57.878 Adam Enticknap
22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Eli Tomac

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 3rd 52.733 7 53.968 Chase Sexton
2 8th 52.750 4 54.004 Aaron Plessinger
3 1st 52.805 5 53.525 Justin Hill
4 2nd 52.852 4 53.852 Adam Cianciarulo
5 6th 52.974 4 54.360 Christian Craig
6 4th 53.061 5 54.255 Joey Savatgy
7 5th 53.317 5 54.186 Shane McElrath
8 11th 53.877 4 54.843 Phil Nicoletti
9 10th 54.007 8 55.600 Bradley Taft
10 9th 54.090 3 55.161 Mitchell Harrison
11 7th 54.349 6 55.023 Kyle Chisholm
12 12th 54.387 5 55.872 Hayden Mellross
13 14th 55.031 6 57.107 Dakota Alix
14 13th 55.196 4 56.946 Cole Martinez
15 21st 55.237 5 57.228 Jean Carlo Ramos
16 15th 55.426 5 57.304 Justin Starling
17 16th 55.510 4 57.972 Killian Auberson
18 20th 55.519 3 57.013 Ryan Breece
19 17th 56.420 5 58.434 Bradley Lionnet
20 18th 56.520 5 58.811 Michael Leib
21 19th 56.584 6 58.940 Robbie Wageman
22 22nd DNS DNS DNS Alex Martin

Anderson vs Musquin

After Musquin dropped like an anchor during his heat race, it wasn't a reach to say he wasn't going to be able to hang with Jason Anderson in the main event. And after Musquin took a shot at Anderson on the very first lap, it looked like he was going to fade toward the middle of the pack like he did in his heat race. 

But around nine laps into the main event he found his groove and worked his way up to second and then inched himself toward Anderson. You can see Anderson had two laps in the high 53 second range, and this is where Musquin did most of his damage.

"On the far side there was three table single before the triple," said Anderson. "I think it was Mookie that crashed right there. I kept kind of hacking that section a little bit. These guys were riding good and they came up on me." 

Take a look at their lap times below. 

AC vs Hill

Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Hill put on a show for the fans in the 250 main event as both were looking for their first main event win of the year. AC looked to have it handled for the first half of the race, but then he started to make some little mistakes that cost him some time.

"I used a lot of energy in the beginning of the race and I got arm pump in my right arm a little bit," said Cianciarulo, who mentioned that Hill was able to ride more efficiently and use less energy to go fast. "I’m not going to say I wasn’t tired—it was a difficult race for me. I probably could have rode a little bit more efficient. I was a little bit out of control, but that’s what happens. This is the first time I’ve been up front all year, so I guess we’ll take it in stride."

Hill was able to stay more consistent when he got into the lead and it paid off. Take a look at their lap times below. 

Barcia's Brake

Because of all the craziness that went down inside Petco Park, Justin Barcia fading hard in the middle of the race because of a rear brake issue got overlooked. Barcia now sits second in the championship standings, 28 points behind Anderson, so losing these positions cost him some valuable points. Take a look at how far his lap times dropped off. 

SELL, SELL, SELL! Buy?

Eli Tomac is having a very strange start to the season. After coming in as the favorite to win the championship, he went 22nd-DNS and put himself in a huge hole. Then he started to climb his way out, winning two straight and reminding everyone of his five race win streak last year. 

Now he's an even bigger hole as he finished 13th in Oakland and put up a DNF in San Diego after ripping a grip off in a crash off the start. We couldn't help but notice that his season finishes graphed out look an awful lot like a graph of the stock market this year. It's been volatile, lately. Check out the market results below, and then Tomac's results. The good news for those with a portfolio is there's been a bit of a rebound this week. Will Tomac get the same treatment?