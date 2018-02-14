Introducing the PulpMX Quadruple Crown

We here at PulpMX.com and the PulpMX Show like the privateers of the sport. We’re big fans of the guys on Privateer Island who slave away each week to get into the main event. And we want to help out and give back, as we’ve always done.

So, thanks to Flyin Kolors helmet designs and FLY Racing, we’re going to do just that. What we’re going to do is offer up a raffle for this brand-new FLY Racing F2 Carbon helmet done up in true PulpMX style by Smootz at Flyin Kolors. You can wear it or put it on the shelf, whatever you want to do.

All proceeds raised here by your tickets go to the rider who scores the most points in a four-race series of 450SX LCQ’s.

The races on the quadruple challenge schedule are:

January 27 — Glendale

February 17 — Dallas

March 17 — St Louis

March 24 — Indianapolis

We’re awarding points to the first riders to NOT make the main event because we can’t figure out who a privateer is, either.

Points will be awarded as follows:

Fifth place: 25 points (FIRST NON-MAIN EVENT POSITION)

Sixth place: 22 points

Seventh place: 20 points

Eighth place: 18 points

Ninth place: 16 points

Tenth place: 15 points

11th place-22nd place: 5 points (we like guys who finish the races)

At the end of four races, we'll add up the points and boom—your money goes right to the privateer hero.

Buy as many tickets as you'd like. The draw will be held March 26 and done by random e-generator. Good luck, and thanks for supporting Privateer Island!

Purchase tickets at https://raffle.pulpmx.com/.